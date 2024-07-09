The DWP is urging people to check their eligibility for Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £218.15 per week for single pensioners and to £332.95 for couples.

Welcome @leicesterliz our new Work and Pensions Secretary



We're all looking forward to working with you on your priorities - helping people to get into and on at work, delivering economic growth and opportunity to every corner of the country, and supporting the vulnerable https://t.co/0oeXcRVGW8 — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) July 7, 2024

The DWP has said: “It’s easy to check whether you’re eligible for #PensionCredit - don't miss out.

“You could be missing out on Pension Credit worth an average of £3,900 per year.”

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis was part of a DWP appeal to encourage people to claim Pension Credit last year, saying: “It’s a tragedy that up to a million low income pensioners who’ve paid into the system for years are missing out on what can be a crucial financial top up.

“And even those only due thruppence from it should still claim as Pension Credit is the key gateway benefit that opens the door to many other entitlements – including the remaining £600 cost of living support, council tax reductions, free TV licences (if age over 75) dental and optical support and more.

“Any single pensioner earning under roughly £220 a week, or pension couple earning under £320 should check online or call the pension credit helpline just in case you may be due.”

What is Pension Credit?





You could get an extra £81 a week if you claim any of the following disability benefits:

Attendance Allowance

the middle or highest rate from the care component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

the daily living component of Adult Disability Payment (ADP) at the standard or enhanced rate

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.