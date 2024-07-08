As the cost of living crisis rages on, you must take advantage of every possible free source of income on offer to you.

From the cinema to cheap train tickets, here we take a look at all the possible discounts available to you.

Discounts for ages 50 and over

When you turn 50, you start to get many different perks and discounts in the UK. These can help you to save on travel, the cinema and more, as per SunLife.

Travel discounts

If you like to explore, you can take advantage of several travel discounts for over 50s.

Keen on the idea of a Caledonian adventure? Discover more of Scotland for less with a Club 50 membership from ScotRail(www.scotrail.co.uk). Whether you want a trip to the Highlands or a city break, your Club 50 card gets you discounted train travel across the country plus 50% off hot and cold drinks on board for just £15 a year.

In England, you can join Greater Anglia’s Club 50(www.greateranglia.co.uk) for discounted travel across many of the home counties and beyond.

Cheap cinema tickets

Evenings out can also get a whole lot cheaper in your 50s. Discounted cinema tickets are available nationwide through Odeon’s Silver Cinema(www.odeon.co.uk opens in a new tab), and many local cinemas.

For example, there are deals at independent venues like London’s Regent Street Cinema(www.regentstreetcinema.com) and the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield(www.showroomworkstation.org.uk).

Over 50s life insurance welcome gift

Getting life insurance is a step that many people take at this age. And you might as well reap the rewards if this is something you plan to do.

When you take out a Guaranteed Over 50 Plan or Guaranteed Inheritance Plan with SunLife, you’ll get a free welcome gift card. You can spend it at hundreds of high street shops, including Marks & Spencer, Argos, Iceland, Boots and many more.