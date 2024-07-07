No one will begrudge you of this, however, you may start forsaking your favourite houseplants for fun in the sun.

To put your mind at rest – or guide you in the right direction if you’re looking to luxe up your greenery, Tom Cook, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres, has shared his top picks for fuss-free plant parenting.

1. Snake plant (Sansevieria)

“The snake plant is a popular choice for houseplant lovers due to its low-maintenance requirements,” highlights Cook.

“It thrives in neglect, can tolerate low light levels and infrequent watering.

“Snake plants are also known for their air-purifying properties, so can help you create a healthier and more vibrant home environment, filtering out common toxins like formaldehyde and benzene.”

2. Swiss cheese plant (Monstera Deliciosa)

This lush, tropical plant is known for its large, split leaves and adds a wow factor to any room, he enthuses.

“Monstera has a forgiving nature, tolerates neglect well and is surprisingly resilient – it prefers bright, indirect light and is perfect for forgetful waterers; or those with less natural light in their homes.”

3. Pothos plant (Epipremnum Aureum)

Also known as Devil’s Ivy, this is a fast-growing vine that’s perfect for hanging baskets or trailing over shelves, says Cook.

“It’s loved by plant parents for its lush, heart-shaped foliage. But the real beauty of Pothos is unlike many finicky houseplants, it tolerates low light and infrequent watering.

“Even if you forget to water them occasionally, these tough plants bounce back fine.”

4. Cacti

“Cacti are amazing for beginners as their adaptation to harsh environments makes them incredibly resilient houseplants that can withstand some neglect.”

He continues: “Their thick, fleshy stems store water efficiently, allowing them to survive long periods between watering, mimicking the dry spells of their natural desert habitats.

“Cacti also don’t require much in terms of nutrients, making them tough customers that can handle forgetful plant owners.”

5. ZZ plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia)

The ZZ plant is another low-maintenance option that’s known for its glossy, dark green leaves, notes Cook.

“ZZ plants store water in underground tubers, acting like mini reservoirs that keep them hydrated even during dry spells – so if you forget to water occasionally, your ZZ plant will keep on thriving.

“Plus, they’re happy with a wide range of light conditions, from bright and indirect to surprisingly low-light environments.”

6. Dragon tree (Dracaena fragrans)

The dragon tree is a low-maintenance star for forgetful plant owners, underlines Cook.

“This architectural beauty boasts slow growth, meaning less repotting and feeding for you. Plus, it’s incredibly forgiving when it comes to watering.

“While they appreciate consistent moisture, Dracaena fragrans can bounce back from dry spells, making them perfect for those with busy schedules.”

7. Peace lily plant (Spathiphyllum)

“Peace lilies are known for their beautiful white flowers and air-purifying properties, but don’t be fooled by its delicate appearance,” warns Cook.

“This popular houseplant is a hidden champion of resilience.”

Peace lilies thrive in bright, indirect light and prefer consistently moist soil, he advises. “However, they’ll often tell you when they’re thirsty by drooping their elegant white ‘flowers,’ which are modified leaves.

“This makes it easy for those with busy lifestyles or newbie gardeners to avoid underwatering, and they’ll perk back up once watered.”