The supermarket is recalling its Asda Extra Special Sea Salt & Chardonnay Wine Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps.

The crisps may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label, making them a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected products have a best-before date of Saturday, September 21.

Thursday 4 July - @asda recalls ASDA Extra Special Sea Salt & Chardonnay Wine Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/C95s7FIpuH pic.twitter.com/1XofuJJ9hd — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 4, 2024

An FSA spokesman said: "Asda is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

They added: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

"Instead, return the product to the nearest Asda store for a refund, with or without a receipt. For more information contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101."

Recommended reading:

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.