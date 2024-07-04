Presenters Kate Garrway and Adi Ray were discussing voter ID on the ITV programme, but a viewer question that was read out received some ridicule.

The question related to whether an individual could use their library card or Tesco Clubcard as a form of ID at a polling station.

These forms of ID would not be accepted and some people took the time to post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to joke about it.

Polling stations across the country will open in less than an hour to allow millions of people to start voting in the General Election. A total of 650 parliamentary constituencies are being contested.



Most results will start coming in from the early hours of Friday morning.… pic.twitter.com/XS50uyK716 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 4, 2024

One person shared: "This viewer question read out (with a straight face) on Good Morning Britain HAS to be a p***take."

Another posted: "If you need to ask whether your Tesco Clubcard counts as ID for voting, it's best that you aren't able to vote. One less for Reform."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Can I use my Tesco Clubcard as ID to vote….these questions on #GMB".

One person saw the funny side, posting: "I’ve got a gym membership card from 2010 that’s in my mate's name because we shared it, then we got kicked out…can I vote ? #gmb".

You will need to show a valid form of photo ID to vote at polling stations today.



Here is a list of accepted forms of photo ID. 👇 pic.twitter.com/b4K0sMJQKj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 4, 2024

What voter ID is accepted for polling stations?





You can use any of the following accepted forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.

International travel

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving and Parking

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Local travel

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Proof of age

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Other government issued documents

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

You can still use your photo ID if it's out of date, as long as it looks like you.

The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.