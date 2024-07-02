The show was recently promoted to a primetime spot and first hit the screens on BBC Two in 2022 seeing the married couple, both 37, chat to celebrity guests.

After its first series gained positive feedback and became popular among audiences, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show was moved to a better time and on to BBC One.

The chat show would see the pair invite other celebrity couple guests onto the sofa and have candid conversations about life, fame and family.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show was shelved by BBC

The married couple have previously welcomed the likes of comedian Katherine Ryan with her husband Bobby Kootsra along with Ronan Keating and his wife Storm and Martin and Shirley Kemp.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show was expected to return to the BBC for a third series however, now the future of the show has become uncertain.

The show's sudden stop comes as the married pair struggle to find time to fit in making a third series for the BBC.

As an insider told The Sun: "The BBC absolutely love Chris and Rosie. They’re a hilariously entertaining duo, but most importantly, they’re real.

"They want to continue producing The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show for audiences but due to schedule clashes, they can’t make it work right now.

"While the show has been paused for now, behind-the-scenes BBC are continuing to look at ways the show can continue with Avalon."

The couple got a chatshow on the BBC after their podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed, gained big numbers seeing them discuss married life.