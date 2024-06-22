The vitamin helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body which are needed to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

In the winter months when there is less sunlight people are encouraged to take Vitamin D supplements so that they can continue to get a healthy dose.

Obviously, in the summer months, there is usually more sunlight for people to absorb, but some people might wonder if they would still need to take a supplement for it.

Do I need to take Vitamin D in the summer?





The health food chain Holland & Barrett explains that Vitamin D supplements may be needed in the summer depending on what a person's lifestyle is like.

They said: "If you spend time outside in the sun every day without SPF or covering up too much of your skin, you’ll probably be ok.

"The same goes for people who eat a lot of vitamin D-rich foods like red meat, whole eggs, oily fish and fortified juice/plant milk or breakfast cereals."

People need a daily dose of Vitamin D so it can be necessary if you haven't been out in the sun during the day.

Holland & Barrett added: "It’s all too easy to go a day here and there without getting some decent sunlight or eating foods with vitamin D during our delightful British summers, so a supplement can be considered a ‘fail-safe’ option."

How much sunlight do you need to create Vitamin D?





The NHS does not know exactly how long you need to spend in sunlight to make enough Vitamin D.

Holland & Barrett said: "During April all the way up to the end of September, they recommend going out in the sun for short periods (around 5-30 minutes) with no sunscreen on, and forearms, hands and lower legs exposed.6

"The optimum time for good sunlight is considered somewhere between 11am and 3pm – or whenever the sun starts to shine through your window, begging you to get outside for a break!"

Recommended reading:

What are the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency?





Symptoms that people need to look out for that could indicate Vitamin D deficiency include:

Fatigue

Bone pain or achiness

Hair loss

Muscle weakness

Loss of appetite

Getting sick more easily

Pale skin

To help recover from this take a daily Vitamin D supplement, eat foods rich in the nutrient or spend some time in direct sunlight.