Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will put the new batch of 20 celebrities through their paces as they embark on six weeks of cooking challenges.

The celebrities will compete to be crowned the champion.

Who will take part in the new Celebrity MasterChef series?





Here is the full lineup of celebrities who will take part in the new Celebrity MasterChef series:

Charlotte Crosby

Danielle Harold

Ian “H” Watkins

Diane Carson (The Traitors)

Chloe Burrows (Love Island)

Christine McGuinness (model and TV personality)

Craig Doyle (This Morning)

Mutya Buena (Sugababes singer)

Dominic Skinner (make-up artist and TV judge)

OJ Borg (BBC Radio 2 presenter)

Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK star)

Vito Coppola (Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2023 winner)

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Team GB sprinter)

Jamie MacDonald (comedian)

Jake Quickenden (The X Factor star)

Edith Bowman (broadcaster)

Emma Thynn Marchioness of Bath

Eshaan Akbar (comedian)

Snoochie Shy (radio presenter)

Tamer Hassan (The Football Factory actor)

The series will start with four heat weeks of three episodes which will test the celebrities’ skills in the kitchen with only the best cooks progressing to the final stages.

In the first task, five celebrities will face the under-the-cloche challenge where they will create a dish from scratch.

The celebrities will then deliver a two-course dinner party menu before the successful cooks step inside a professional restaurant and magic up their own food truck dish.

In the quarter-finals, the amateur chefs receive critique from returning champions and finalists with other tasks including a pizza round and the famous chef’s table.

In one challenge, the celebrities will be tasked with cooking something they don't like to eat and in another they will create a high-class dining experience on the British Pullman train.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty.

“These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “The standard of this competition gets higher every year, so expect lots of laughs and some fierce rivalry as we’re set for some of the hardest challenges yet.

“These celebs are a brave brunch and are taking us on a brilliant ride – all in the trusty hands of our distinguished Judges, John and Gregg.”

Who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2023?





Last year’s winner was Welsh singer Wynne Evans.

Other past winners have included TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon, Olympian Greg Rutherford, former The Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt and soap star John Partridge.