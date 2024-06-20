After a 1-0 win against Serbia on Sunday, the Three Lions will be looking for further success in the UEFA European Championship 2024 (Euro 2024).

They will also face off against Slovenia this month with the hope of winning enough matches to make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The Euro 2024 tournament, which is being held in Germany, started on Friday (June 14) with the first game between the host nation and Scotland.

We can't wait to feel your support again tomorrow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lFOKeXzDGT — England (@England) June 19, 2024

Supporters who aren’t able to watch the match in Germany in person can watch all the Euro 2024 fixtures in the UK on BBC and ITV.

You might be wondering when England play this evening – here’s what we know.

How to watch England play Denmark tonight

England are in Group C along with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

The team arrived in Frankfurt last night ahead of the match, with the official team X, formerly Twitter, account posting updates.

The players to watch out for at Euro 2024

The account has also thanked the travelling England fans who have shown their support at the tournament so far as it posted a picture of the crowd and wrote: “We can't wait to feel your support again tomorrow”, adding a red heart emoji.

Tonight, England’s match will begin at 5pm and it will be broadcast on BBC One.

Coverage begins an hour earlier at 4pm.

The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the FA, will watch Gareth Southgate’s side in their second group stage match at the Frankfurt Arena tonight – the day before his 42nd birthday.

When is England's next match against Slovenia?





Whatever the result tonight, England will face Slovenia in their final group stage match.

This will also be broadcast in the UK but you'll need to tune into ITV1 to watch this match.

Kick off is at 8pm but coverage will start at 6.45pm on Tuesday, June 25.