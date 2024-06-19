472 pubs across England and Wales have permanently closed in the last year, according to new analysis.
In the first three months of 2024, the country saw 236 pubs shut their doors for good, government figures by real estate firm Altus Group have revealed.
Pubs are vanishing from our streets at the rate of 80 a month so far this year which the Altus Group has reported is up 56% from last year.
The number of pubs in England and Wales has fallen from 39,401 at the end of 2023 to 39,162 by the end of March.
The worst affected areas include Wales and the North West of England with 70 pubs disappearing from each area.
Pubs that have been demolished, repurposed, sitting vacant or up for let are all included within the new analysis.
The research comes as 80 of the UK’s largest pub groups and brewers have sent an open letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak and Ed Davey ahead of the election.
These industry figures are calling for politicians to do more to support the sector including the likes of an immediate cut to beer duty to bring it in line with the European average as well as a reform of business rates.
The three major parties have all pledged to shake up business rates to reduce the burden on pubs and restaurants.
The Conservative party has committed that the duty on draught pints in pubs will remain lower than on drinks sold in supermarkets.
They have also promised a review of England's night-time economy to assess how to reverse the current declining trend.
The Labour party has also pledged to overhaul the business rates system as they hope to raise the same revenue and level the playing field between the high street and online businesses.
The UK Spirits Alliance has also urged politicians canvassing for votes to consider a freeze on all alcohol duty in future.
Hilary Whitney, co-founder of Sacred Spirits and member of the UK Spirits Alliance, said: “Politicians need to realise that pubs are more than just pints. A third of all alcoholic drinks served in a pub are spirits, yet they are taxed the highest. A whopping 80% of each bottle of gin currently goes to the taxman.
“At this election, it is important that all politicians back our iconic British spirits industry to protect pubs at home and help grow exports abroad.”
In light of the new research, these are the major pub chains that have closed or are closing branches across the UK.
Marston's Brewery
Following a review of its estate, Marston's put 61 pubs up for sale last year.
Over two thirds of the 61 sites put up for sale are said to have already been sold which includes drinking spots in the Midlands, Wales, Yorkshire and more.
Whitbread
Whitbread has also recently announced plans to close 126 "loss-making venues" to make way for more hotel rooms.
The major hotel and restaurant chain has around 840 sites across the UK and owns brands including Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Premier Inn.
The chain plans to convert 112 restaurants into hotel extensions.
21 sales have repeatedly gone through with the rest of the sales expected to be completed within the next two years.
The four sites that have been confirmed to close are:
- The Manor Farm Beefeater in Rainham, Kent
- The Bridge Barn Beefeater in Woking, Surrey
- The Acorn Beefeater in Burgess Hill, Sussex
- The Grandstand Beefeater in Newton Abbot, Devon
Has your local pub closed or is it surviving? Let us know in the comments.
