Fowler originally appeared on season four of Love Island UK back in 2018 along with the likes of Wes Nelson, Georgia Steel and eventual winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

He also took part in the first ever Love Island Games last year which he won along with Justine Ndiba, who was from season two of the USA version of the reality dating show.

Love Island star Jack Fowler recounts moment he nearly died on Emirates flight after allergic reaction

Fowler took to social media on Monday (June 17) recounting the moment “complete negligence” from Emirates airline staff left him with the “real possibility of dying”.

In the post he explained despite telling flight attendants on numerous occasions of his nut allergy they served him a curry which contained cashew nuts.

In the post on Instagram - which also contained images and videos of the incident, Fowler said: "Immediately my throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult.



"I told a flight attendant I couldn’t breathe and if there was nuts in the food. I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry AGAIN.

"It was only when my friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time did I realise it was a ‘Creamy Cashew Nut chicken Curry’."

He continued: "This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately.

"I was given five tanks of Oxygen, as well as administering my Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen).

"I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane’. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey."

Upon landing Fowler was rushed to the airport hospital in Dubai where he continued to receive treatment.

But this incident forced the Love Island star, turned DJ, to question whether airlines are taking food allergies seriously.

Fowler said: "What needs to happen for Airlines to take food allergies seriously??



"@emirates it is not good enough. I’m lucky to be able to have a platform to make as many people aware of your complete negligence.

"You are responsible for your passengers and their safety. Giving a passenger food which they’ve stated TWICE will cause extreme harm is unacceptable.



"I hope all airlines and cabin crew who come across this post take note. We board your flights and trust the cabin crew to aid us in a safe flight. Take more care."

Representatives from Emirates have been contacted for comment by PA Media.

Fellow Love Island stars Georgia Steel, Chris Hughes, Eyal Booker and Laura Anderson were among those wishing him well after the incident.

This latest incident comes just a year after Fowler suffered a similar incident on a Qatar Airways flight, claiming he was served ice cream containing crushed pistachio nuts after having been offered pastries with nuts.