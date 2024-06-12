They will also face off against Denmark and Slovenia this month with the hope of winning enough matches to make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The Euro 2024 tournament, which is being held in Germany, starts on Friday (June 14) with the first game between the host nation and Scotland.

While supporters may not be able to make it across to Germany to watch in person, all the Euro 2024 fixtures are being broadcast in the UK on BBC and ITV.

You may be wondering when England are playing at Euro 2024 - so here's a round up of their group stage fixtures and what channel to watch them on.

England's Euro 2024 schedule - when and where to watch

England have been drawn in Group C for Euro 2024 and will play Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

Here's when England's group stage matches will take place and what channel to watch them on:

June 16: Serbia v England - kick off at 8pm (BST) with coverage on BBC

June 20: Denmark v England at 5pm - coverage on BBC

June 25: England v Slovenia at 8pm - coverage on ITV

The two broadcasters will also share coverage of the knockout stages of the tournament - round of 16, quarter and semi-finals.

While both ITV and the BBC will broadcast the Euro 2024 final.

England Euro 2024 squad

England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024 in Germany is:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Scotland Euro 2024 schedule

Scotland will also be taking in Euro 2024.

They have been drawn in Group A and will take on host nation Germany, along with Switzerland and Hungary.

June 14: Germany v Scotland - kick off at 8pm with coverage on ITV

June 19: Scotland v Switzerland at 8pm - coverage on BBC

June 23: Scotland v Hungary at 8pm - coverage on BBC

Both Wales and Northern Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

The first game of Euro 2024 will take place between Germany and Scotland on Friday (June 14) with kick off at 8pm.