Fans have been eagerly awaiting the final four episodes of the new series after part one concluded on a cliffhanger with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) proposing to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) following a rather steamy carriage ride.

Part two picks up where the part one finale left off and dives into the aftermath of the cliffhanger ending.

Just but two rests until the social season resumes, gentle readers. pic.twitter.com/y235fm9mz5 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 11, 2024

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said: “There is a natural structure to eight episodes, and we’ve done it actually every season, that Episode 4 ends on a big world-shifting midpoint.

“Viewers know that there’s an extra thing dangling over Penelope and Colin that will provide conflict going into the back half.”

What to expect from Bridgerton season 3 part 2

The Trailer for Bridgerton season three part (which can be watched below) two was released earlier this month (June) giving fans an insight into what is coming up in the next few episodes.

The trailer sees news of Colin and Penelope’s engagement quickly spreading through Mayfair. Some are delighted, while others are left shocked.

Netflix, giving a synopsis on Tudum, continues: "Polin (Penelope and Colin), however, just wants to delight in their love; you’ll have to watch the clip to see many sweet (and sultry) moments between the pair.

"However, there’s a secret threatening Polin’s joy: The clock is ticking on Penelope’s Whistledown-sized secret.

"Will she reveal the truth when she has so much to lose? Will Eloise, who’s shocked to learn her former best friend is engaged to her older brother, be able to keep Penelope’s most delicate confidence?"

WATCH: Netflix releases clip showing opening minutes of Bridgerton season 3 part 2

If you can't wait until Thursday to watch part two of Bridgerton season three, you are in luck.

Netflix has released a clip showing the first four minutes of part two to whet the appetite of viewers until the full release.

You can watch the full clip here.

Dearest reader,



This author has a surprise for you.



Enjoy the first few minutes of #Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 here: https://t.co/79a5caDDH6 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 11, 2024

Bridgerton season 3 cast

If you've already watched part one you will know there is a blend of familiar and new faces in season three of Bridgerton.

The main cast members in Bridgerton season three are:

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix

Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper

Dominic Coleman as Lord Cowper

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 episodes

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three are already available to stream on Netflix.

Another four episodes will be released in part two on Thursday (June 13):

Episode 5 : Tick Tock

: Tick Tock Episode 6 : Romancing Mister Bridgerton

: Romancing Mister Bridgerton Episode 7 : Joining of Hands

: Joining of Hands Episode 8: Into the Light

Bridgerton fans can get excited because the wait for the final four episodes of season three is nearly over.

Bridgerton season three part two will be released in the UK at 8am on Thursday, June 13.