Bridgerton season three part two is set for release on Netflix in the UK on Thursday (June 13) [WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD].
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the final four episodes of the new series after part one concluded on a cliffhanger with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) proposing to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) following a rather steamy carriage ride.
Part two picks up where the part one finale left off and dives into the aftermath of the cliffhanger ending.
Just but two rests until the social season resumes, gentle readers. pic.twitter.com/y235fm9mz5— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 11, 2024
Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said: “There is a natural structure to eight episodes, and we’ve done it actually every season, that Episode 4 ends on a big world-shifting midpoint.
“Viewers know that there’s an extra thing dangling over Penelope and Colin that will provide conflict going into the back half.”
What to expect from Bridgerton season 3 part 2
The Trailer for Bridgerton season three part (which can be watched below) two was released earlier this month (June) giving fans an insight into what is coming up in the next few episodes.
The trailer sees news of Colin and Penelope’s engagement quickly spreading through Mayfair. Some are delighted, while others are left shocked.
Netflix, giving a synopsis on Tudum, continues: "Polin (Penelope and Colin), however, just wants to delight in their love; you’ll have to watch the clip to see many sweet (and sultry) moments between the pair.
"However, there’s a secret threatening Polin’s joy: The clock is ticking on Penelope’s Whistledown-sized secret.
"Will she reveal the truth when she has so much to lose? Will Eloise, who’s shocked to learn her former best friend is engaged to her older brother, be able to keep Penelope’s most delicate confidence?"
WATCH: Netflix releases clip showing opening minutes of Bridgerton season 3 part 2
If you can't wait until Thursday to watch part two of Bridgerton season three, you are in luck.
Netflix has released a clip showing the first four minutes of part two to whet the appetite of viewers until the full release.
You can watch the full clip here.
Dearest reader,— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 11, 2024
This author has a surprise for you.
Enjoy the first few minutes of #Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 here: https://t.co/79a5caDDH6
Bridgerton season 3 cast
If you've already watched part one you will know there is a blend of familiar and new faces in season three of Bridgerton.
The main cast members in Bridgerton season three are:
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
- Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper
- Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
- Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
- Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington
- Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling
- Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix
- Sam Phillips as Lord Debling
- Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper
- Dominic Coleman as Lord Cowper
- Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
- Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold
- Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 episodes
The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three are already available to stream on Netflix.
Another four episodes will be released in part two on Thursday (June 13):
- Episode 5: Tick Tock
- Episode 6: Romancing Mister Bridgerton
- Episode 7: Joining of Hands
- Episode 8: Into the Light

What time does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out on Netflix?
Bridgerton fans can get excited because the wait for the final four episodes of season three is nearly over.
Bridgerton season three part two will be released in the UK at 8am on Thursday, June 13.
