The supermarket has issued a ‘do not eat’ warning to any customers who have purchased its wafer thin cooked chicken because of the risk.

The affected products include the 400g pack size with all use by dates up to and including June 16, and the 170g pack size with all use by dates up to and including June 16.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned customers not to eat the chicken, but to return it to stores for a full refund.

7 June 2024: Morrisons recalls Morrisons wafer thin cooked chicken because it may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/C1kTP6WBF1 pic.twitter.com/NW5Vp4sh52 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 7, 2024

An FSA spokesman said: “Morrisons is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

A Morrisons spokesman added: “Morrisons is recalling all Use by codes because there is a potential risk that some packs may contain small pieces of metal.

“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standards of product quality and safety.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.