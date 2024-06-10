The news comes after the pair announced they would be divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

This was announced in a statement, reading: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Earlier in the month, it was alleged that Eamonn Holmes had been showering a 'close friend' with expensive gifts, leaving Ruth Langsford "angry".

Ruth Langsford 'devastated to find messages from Eamonn Holmes to woman'





A source close to Ruth Langsford told The Sun: "Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages.

"She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry."

It is understood that the woman Eamonn Holmes has been messaging and the woman he has been sending gifts to are the same person.

Recommended Reading:

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford 'split after 14 years of marriage'

Ruth Langsford 'extends her leave' from ITV's Loose Women amid divorce

The gifts from Eamonn Holmes have reportedly included tickets to a Beyoncé concert, a visit to Center Parcs and tickets to watch Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The unnamed woman, who is apparently a counsellor, has not been cited as the reason for the breakdown in the TV stars' marriage.

The source previously claimed that Ruth's upset over the breakdown had turned to anger.

They said: "Eamonn’s friend is bowled over by being lavished with attention and kindness from him."

It was also recently reported that Ruth would be taking a break from presenting.

Another source said: "Ruth was hurt when she learned about Eamonn’s friendship with another woman but she is strong and she will be back soon with a smile on her face, putting her best foot forward, as she always does."