Well you could save some money and claim one for free (you just need to say these exact magic words).

Brits up and down the country can kick off this year’s summer of sport with a free drink from Greene King before Scotland face off against Germany in the first match of the tournament.

The free drink comes as the pub company and brewer prepares to host the nation in its pubs over the next month.

The history of the European Championship

Whether a die-hard supporter or a non-football fan, customers can claim their free pint before the game on Friday, June 14 when the Tartan Army come up against tournament hosts and three-time winners Germany.

How to claim free drink at Greene King pubs ahead of Euros 2024

To claim your free drink, simply head into participating Greene King pubs and say the secret code phrase, ‘For Pub and Country’, at the bar.

The offer is available between 6pm and 7pm at 800 of the pub company and brewer’s pubs in England, Scotland, and Wales before kick-off at 8pm.

Customers can choose from a variety of drink options, including pints of Greene King’s Level Head and Flint Eye, as well as ciders, spirits, and soft drinks.

You can find more information and search for your nearest participating venue here.

One man who’s already filled with footy fever is ex-player Jimmy Bullard, who said: “It’s no secret that we’re two of the unluckiest footballing nations in Europe. If we don’t go out on penalties then it’s an injury or a refereeing decision, there’s always something.

“But there’s something in the air this summer that makes me think this might just be our year. I can’t wait for the games to get underway and will be at my local Greene King for kick-off – see you there!”

Recommended reading:

Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, added: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years.

“Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?

“So, head into participating Greene King pubs on Friday 14th and say the secret code phrase – ‘For Pub and Country’ – at the bar to claim your free drink.”