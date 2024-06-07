This comes after the presenter announced her divorce from fellow presenter and husband of nearly 14 years Eamonn Holmes.

The pair announced their divorce in May and have previously presented ITV’s This Morning together.

Langsford has been a regular on the ITV topical panel show Loose Women since the 1990s, appearing alongside panel members including Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan.

Ruth Langsford extends leave from Loose Women

A spokesperson for the 64-year-old said: “Ruth had holiday time booked from Loose Women and has extended her leave.

“She’s looking forward to returning to the show in due course.”

When did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes get married?





Langsford and GB News presenter Holmes, 64, married in 2010.

The pair share a son called Jack who was born in 2002.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford married in 2010 (Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The likes of TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan attended their wedding.

Langsford and Holmes got married 13 years after they began dating.

Top 10 best British TV series

Northern Irish broadcaster Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall from his first marriage.

Following the news of the divorce, Holmes returned to his GB News breakfast show on May 28.

He addressed the fact his relationship has been the subject of headlines.

Recommended reading:

“Just before we move on I would like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” he said.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

The PA News Agency has approached ITV for comment.