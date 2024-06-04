Brew York is recalling its Juice Forsyth IPA, which is sold at stores including Morrisons, following the reports that cans have exploded as a result of over carbonisation.

The affected cans have a best before date of July 23 and a batch code of Gyle 1036, which can be found on the bottom of the can.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned shoppers who have purchased the cans not to drink them, and to return them for a full refund.

3 June: Brew York recalls Juice Forsyth because of risk of cans exploding #FoodAlert https://t.co/1kgW6d4BK2 pic.twitter.com/j3qewegRkt — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 3, 2024

A spokesman said: “Brew York is recalling the above product. A point-of-sale notice will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product, do not drink it as the can may explode. Please contact Brew York via store@brewyork.co.uk for a refund and replacement.

“Please avoid unnecessary handling of the product and do not return it to the store, instead, safely dispose of the product. For more information, please contact Brew York on 01904 848448.”

A Brew York spokesman added: “We are asking customers who have cans of Juice Forsyth to store and dispose of them safely.

“If you have a can, we advise submerging this in water with the ring pull facing away from you, and carefully opening this whilst wearing hand and eye protection as a precaution.

“Once any initial pressure has been released and you’re confident it is appropriate to do so, continue to empty the can.

“Once safely disposed, you can get in touch by emailing us: store@brewyork.co.uk with a photo of the beer, as well as the bottom of the can, clearly displaying the Gyle and BBE numbers.

“Once received, we will issue a coupon for use on our website to cover the cost of the can, as well as a little extra on us as an apology.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.