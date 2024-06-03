There is currently no cure for MND but people can live with it for many years.

Although there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life, it can “can significantly shorten life expectancy” and unfortunately, eventually lead to death.

If you or someone you know has been affected by MND, you might be wondering what causes it and if it’s hereditary.

Below, MND Association has issued the following information.

What causes MND?





It is still not possible to be clear about what causes MND because different things may trigger the disease for each person.

MND Association explains: “Current thinking about what causes MND, indicates that a number of genetic, environmental and lifestyle risk factors need to combine before most forms of MND develop.

“Together, these risk factors may ‘tip the balance’ towards someone developing the disease.

“Finding out which factors are involved and how they combine is helping researchers discover why the disease begins, and the best way to tackle it.”

Some genetic factors include certain genes that have “some impact in causing the disease”.

Additionally, some environmental and lifestyle factors that “might assist the development of MND” have been studied in depth over the years, reports MND Association.

These studies have found "possible links" between MND and:

mechanical and/or electrical trauma

military service

high levels of exercise

exposure to agricultural chemicals

exposure to a variety of heavy metals

MND Association adds: “The evidence gained in these studies has often been conflicting and clear conclusions cannot be given.

“With these limits, it is not yet possible to provide guidance on how to reduce the risk of developing MND. However, research into these factors is progressing.”

Is MND hereditary?





MND Association says inherited MND affects up to 1 in 10 people with MND, where there is a family history of the disease.

However, it states: “If you have a family history of MND, it does not mean you will definitely get the condition, as other risk factors are usually needed for MND to begin.

“You may also hear inherited MND being called familial or hereditary MND.”

The website continues: “Inherited MND can happen when there is a change in a gene or genes that tell our bodies how to make or manage proteins in our bodies.

“A changed gene can be passed down from parent to child. Having a changed gene creates a higher risk of developing the condition, but does not mean you will definitely get MND.

“Where there is no apparent family history, a diagnosis is known as sporadic MND. In these cases, changed genes may still play a small role in the condition, but other risk factors are thought to play a larger part.”