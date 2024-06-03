Millions of benefit recipients, including a number on Universal Credit, saw their payments increase by 6.7 per cent in April.

The increase was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at 2023’s autumn statement.

At that time, Mr Hunt told MPs in the House of Commons that the Government would increase Universal Credit and other benefits by 6.7 per cent, in line with September’s inflation figures.

The increase, which comes into force from April 1, will be worth an “average £470 for 5.5 million households”, the Chancellor said.

However, some Universal Credit recipients will only be receiving that increase in June.

That is because Universal Credit is calculated based on your circumstance each month, known as “assessment periods”.

Depending on when your assessment period is, you may not receive the April increase in payments until June.

Charity Turn2Us explained: “For many benefits new rates will take effect from April 8. However, for some Universal Credit claimants, increased rates will take effect around June.

“This is because the new rate won’t be paid until the first assessment period that begins on or after April 8.

“If your assessment period starts on March 26. It runs for a complete calendar month to April 25, with a new assessment period beginning on 26 April.

“Universal Credit payments are paid a week after the last date of each assessment period, so you will receive your payment on 2 May.

“But as this assessment period starts before April 8, the new rates will not take effect and you will have to wait until her next assessment period (April 26 to May 25) to get the new rate in June.”