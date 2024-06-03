People like Kevin Sinfield were quick to share their heartfelt sorrow over the news which followed his battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Confirming his death, Kevin said in a statement posted to the Leeds Rhinos page: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come.

“The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so many. You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story.

“My love and thoughts go to your beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya and Jackson, to your parents Geoff and Irene, sisters Joanne and Claire and your wider family and friends.

“You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch. I would always say that you were pundits for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however, since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“The last four and a half years you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.



“I will miss you my little mate. All my love, Kev. X”

RIP the great Rob Burrow



We had the privilege of giving @Rob7Burrow and his wife Lindsey @PrideOfBritain awards last yr



An incredible man and a truly incredible family



My heart goes out to them 🖤

With the deepest respect 🖤



pic.twitter.com/ESN9go35DP — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 2, 2024

Others were quick to pay their respects to Rob Burrow who is well-known for helping to raise millions of pounds for charities during his life.

Radio presenter Carol Vordrman said: "RIP the great Rob Burrow We had the privilege of giving @Rob7Burrow and his wife Lindsey @PrideOfBritain awards last yr."

"An incredible man and a truly incredible family."

Prince William also shared a tribute to the man, saying: "A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W."

James O'Brien added: "Ah man. What a life. And what a love him & Lindsey shared. Legend & legacy are overused words but in Rob Burrow’s case, they’re barely adequate. Condolences also to Kevin Sinfield who distilled the essence of friendship."

It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41.

More here https://t.co/Lp2EcIu7ws pic.twitter.com/kyq6Er0FEp — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 2, 2024

The official Coronation Street page also paid its respects to the man who helped inspire one of its MND storylines, writing: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Rugby league legend Rob Burrow. Rob was an inspiration to so many throughout his battle with Motor Neurone disease, raising both funds and awareness of this life limiting illness.

"We had the pleasure of welcoming Rob and his wife Lindsey to the cobbles last year to meet Peter Ash and Dan Brocklebank and to discuss our MND storyline. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

England Rugby said: "A true champion The thoughts of everyone at England Rugby are with the family and friends of Rob Burrow, who has sadly passed away at the age of 41. Rest in peace, Rob."