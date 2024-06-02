Love Island is back with a new batch of "sexy" singles heading into the villa hoping to find "the one".
Love Island returns for its 11th series on Monday (June 3) with Maya Jama back as host of the ITV reality dating show and Iain Stirling once again taking on the role of narrator.
The new summer series comes off the back of the first ever Love Island: All Stars which concluded back in February with Molly Smith and Tom Clare declared the winners.
The couple were voted the winners in the final ahead of Callum Jones and Jess Gale (second); Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie (third); and Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran (fourth).
All Stars 🤝 Series 2 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WLOPklcCnX— Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 28, 2024
ITV has already confirmed there will be a second series Love Island: All Stars which will air in 2025.
While the All Stars series was filmed in South Africa, the new summer series of Love Island will once again return to the "insta-worthy" villa in Mallorca.
Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment (Love Island producers), Mike Spencer, said: “Love Island is back and viewers are in for a big treat this summer as we have a villa full of sexy singles heading out to Mallorca all looking for the one.
"We are planning to turn up the heat this series with brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an insta worthy villa providing the most stunning backdrop for their summer of love.
"Strap yourselves in for Love Island series 11."
Love Island 2024 contestants
The first 12 singles who will be entering the Love Island villa on Monday (June 3) have been revealed:
- Samantha Kenny (Liverpool, 26 years old)
- Nicole Samuel (Aberdare, 24)
- Patsy Field (Orpington, 29)
- Jess White (Stockport, 25)
- Mimii Ngulube (Portsmouth, 24)
- Harriett Blackmore (Brighton, 24)
- Ayo Odukoya (Canning Town, 25)
- Sam Taylor (Chesterfield, 23)
- Ciaran Davies (Pencoed, 21)
- Munveer Jabbal (Surbiton, Surrey, 30)
- Sean Stone (Hertford, 24)
- Ronnie Vint (South East London, 27)
What’s happening Islanders, you alright? 😏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FiZqIibND8— Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2024
When does Love Island 2024 start and where to watch?
Love Island will return to TV screens in the UK on Monday (June 3) at 9pm.
The first episode of the new 2024 series will air on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Love Island will then air each night (except Saturdays - Love Island: Unseen Bits will air on that day instead) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm for the remainder of the series.
Love Island 2024 starts on Monday (June 3) at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
