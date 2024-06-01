Hosted by presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, the winner of BGT will get the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and win a cash prize of £250,000.

The semi-final live shows saw each act take to the stage again, all hoping to impress judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden in the studio and viewers at home.

While all 10 acts chosen by the public have been confirmed for the BGT final, there is one act that will be announced as the judge's wildcard act during the live final on Sunday.

Not giving any hints as to who the wildcard act could be, Judge Simon said: “I think that after the show tonight, we’re going to sit and have a huge argument.”

Last year saw comedy act Viggo Venn win the ITV talent show, but as all 10 acts have been announced for the 2024 final, who will win?

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists?





Comedian Alex Mitchell

Ghanian dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa

Japanese skipping group Haribow

Magician Jack Rhodes

Magician Trixy

Northants Sing Out

Singer Sydnie Christmas

Singing impressionist Mike Woodhams

South African opera singer Innocent Masuku

South Korean taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe

When is the Britain’s Got Talent final?





The grand final of BGT will take place on Sunday, June 2 from 7.30pm until 10.05pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The live final will mark the end of six weeks that saw judges witness countless of acts before finding the final 10 and one wildcard act.

Each will perform live in front of the judges and millions of viewers at home, before votes are made by the public that will see one act be named the winner of BGT 2024.