The US actress and reality TV star is known for starring in the Netflix show which follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles and will begin filming Down Under in July.

Stause will take on the role of Yasmine “Yas” Shields who is a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.

“I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show,” Stause said.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry.

“They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Before becoming an estate agent, the 42-year-old starred in a number of US soap operas including as Amanda Dillon in All My Children, Jordan Ridgeway in Days Of Our Lives, and Bethany Bryant in The Young And The Restless.

She earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding guest performer in a drama series with her role in Days Of Our Lives.

In 2020, she competed on Dancing With The Stars.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours.

“We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.

“Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Neighbours follows the lives of residents in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne.

In 2022, the show was cancelled by Channel 5 after it failed to secure new funding but a few months after what was meant to be its final episode, the long-running soap was revived by streaming site Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle.

Those wanting to watch Neighbours in the UK and US can watch it exclusively on Amazon Freevee.