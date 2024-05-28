The former This Morning presenter returned to his GB News slot today (Tuesday, May 28) after announcing that he and Ruth would be splitting after 14 years of marriage.

Speaking to viewers on his morning programme, he said: "So here we are on this Tuesday morning and a lot of politics. Just before we move on I would just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."

Eamonn Holmes 'putting on a brave face' as he breaks silence on split from Ruth Langsford

This comes after a source close to the former This Morning presenter revealed that Eamonn Holmes is "putting on a brave face" and that he is well aware he cannot escape public scrutiny over this split from Ruth Langsford.

The source told the Mirror: "Eamonn is always frank on camera and knows it will be odd for him to discuss the day’s news without mentioning his split so he’ll say a few words."

Adding: "He is putting on a brave face and will be the true professional he always is. Focusing on work will be a welcome distraction."

While many fans were left in shock by the news that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford would be splitting, it was no surprise to their pals, according to another source.

This source said: "Eamonn and Ruth's relationship changed when they left This Morning. They started moving in different directions in their careers and their priorities started to change."

Adding: "Eamonn was desperate to return to Belfast, which he thinks of as home, but Ruth would never move. It became a bone of contention.

"As her ITV career continued, Eamonn went down another path and they became ships in the night. For the past two years they had led separate lives, professionally and personally."