While the law around fly-tipping on public land is clear, what legislation says about this issue on your own property can be vague.

If you're interested in the law around fly-tipping on your land, here is everything you need to know.

What is fly tipping?



According to the House of Commons library, fly tipping is the "illegal disposal of household, industrial, commercial or other ‘controlled’ waste."

Waste can be both solid or liquid material and can include garden waste, and domestic items including fridges and mattresses.

It is important to note that fly-tipping and littering are not the same, as littering is typically items linked with smoking, drinking and eating.

Is fly-tipping illegal in the UK?





The act of fly-tipping is illegal in the UK as the UK government shares: "Fly-tipping is illegal dumping of liquid or solid waste on land or in water. The waste is usually dumped to avoid disposal costs."

However, whilst it is illegal, it is down to local authorities to deal with the acts, including handing out fines.

It is illegal to allow fly-tipping on your private land (Image: Getty)

Recommended Reading:

Am I legally allowed to fill potholes myself in the UK? Here is the law

Is fly tipping illegal in the UK? The rules and the fine you could be handed

Can I fly-tip on my own land?





The UK Government website states that it is illegal to allow fly-tipping on your property as this waste can harm human health and the environment.

It adds that if you see illegal fly-tipping on your land or water, you should do the following:

Arrange to remove the fly-tipped waste safely - see the waste duty of care code of practice

Pay for the removal and disposal

Your local authority or the Environment Agency may take enforcement action (such as serving you a notice to get the waste removed) if you fail to get rid of the fly-tipped waste.