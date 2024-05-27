Maya Jama will be back to host the ITV2 show, which will also air on ITV for the launch show.

A few names had already been leaked, but with a week to go, Love Island bosses have now revealed exactly who will be moving into the Majorca villa.

From Welsh “pocket rockets” to Scouse queens, this season looks set to give the viewers exactly what they’re after.

Love Island 2024 lineup:

Samantha Kenny

So far, Samantha has been touted as someone who’ll bring some “Scouse glamour” to the Island.

The Love Island X account wrote that her aim in the house is to “bag a cockney charmer she can bring back to Liverpool”.

Nicole is a Welsh pocket rocket looking to score a rugby boy who will be happy in the Valleys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KimmIPfOqz — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2024

Munveer Jabbal

Can a 14 February birthday be an asset when it comes to finding love? According to his description on X: “Munveer is a Valentine’s baby who hopes Cupid’s arrow will bless him in the Villa.”

Nicole Samuel

Welsh “pocket rocket” Nicole is heading in with the aim of finding a rugby boy. From the valleys to the villa, will she get what she’s looking for?

Ronnie Vint

It seems we have a player for Loverboy FC in the villa this year; apparently, Ronnie is sidelining his football career to focus on the goal of scoring his future wife.

Patsy Field

Patsy’s on the lookout for someone tall, dark and handsome... here’s hoping she finds him in the Spanish sunshine.

Ciaran will be using his height, humour and Welsh charm to find his Cariad in the Villa 🫶 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hSOqZZ9L2K — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2024

Ciaran Davies

Ciaran’s hoping to use his “height, humour and Welsh charm to find his Cariad in the Villa” – that’s “love”, for any non-Welsh speaking fans...

Mimii Ngulube

Are you-you ready for Mimii? Self-described as “wifey material”, she’s looking for her hubby on Love Island 2024.

Sam Taylor

Sam’s hoping to bring some laughs to the villa while he searches for his Mrs Right.

Jess is hoping to bag herself a babe that can keep up with her bubbly and bold personality 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hcAym6bI8U — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2024

Jess White

Jess is looking for someone who can handle her bold and bubbly personality... fingers are crossed she finds what she’s looking for!

Ayo Odukoya

Ayo from Canning Town, London is looking for his perfect match in the villa and believes his respectful nature helps to make him a catch.

“I feel like the way I carry myself is very respectful and I think people take to that and once you show who you are to somebody you get it back tenfold,” he said ahead of the show. “The way I am gives off a good enough energy for people to feel comfortable around me.”

Harriet Blackmore

Say hi to Harriet, who is described as someone with a “special sparkle that will light up the villa”... whose eyes will she shine brightest in?

Ahead of the show, she promised to “bring the entertainment” to the villa. “Whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I’m sure that I’ll bring the drama,” Harriet predicted.

Sean Stone

Warm up your voice: sweet salesman Sean is looking for a karaoke partner in his ideal match. Let’s hope he sticks around until the talent episode...

Love Island starts on Monday 3 June at 9.00pm with the launch episode simulcast on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.