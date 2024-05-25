A spokesperson for the couple told The Sun on Sunday: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

According to reports, the pair's busy careers have "taken them in different directions". Despite this, the couple are making sure to "keep things amicable".

Eamonn and Ruth tied the knot back in 2010 and were the faces of ITV's This Morning from 2006 until 2021.

Holmes, 64, has been dealing with chronic pain for the last few years. The GB News presenter had to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his sciatic nerves in 2022.

Earlier this month, Ruth candidly revealed how she fears he will never be “100 per cent right” after his ill health.

She told Woman’s Weekly: “I look at Eamonn, who’s had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is.

“I don’t know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve,” she added.

Ruth went on: "We live in hope. He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100 per cent right.”

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media, all of whom were 'shocked' to hear.