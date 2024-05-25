From today, shoppers at one of the UK’s cheapest supermarkets will enjoy even lower prices on items including berries, oranges, tomatoes, and fresh salad range.

Items such as avocados and peppers are also included in the latest price reductions, with prices dropping by an average of around 11%.

Coming out of @tesco realising you just spent £40 on eggs and bread https://t.co/EoxaEkVyvA — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) May 23, 2024

The move represents a further £34m investment in keeping prices low for its shoppers.

Earlier this year, Aldi pledged to cut more prices than ever before in 2024 as it reinforced its commitment to ensuring shoppers make significant savings every time they shop with Aldi.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to remaining the UK’s cheapest supermarket while still offering outstanding quality to shoppers.

Recommended reading:

I tried the winning products from Aldi's Next Big Thing

Aldi plans to open hundreds more supermarkets - have your say

Aldi recall and 'do not eat' warning over 'unsafe' pork

“This latest round of price cuts will see us hammer down prices even further, to help ensure we always offer our customers a wide range of fresh and healthy products at the lowest prices.”

Consumer group Which? recently named Aldi as the UK’s cheapest supermarket in April – making Aldi undefeated in the monthly rankings so far this year.

On a basket of goods, Aldi was a huge £31.23 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, and on average, the traditional Big Four supermarkets cost 15% more.

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores nationwide but aims to reach more than 1,500 supermarkets as part of its long-term plans.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”