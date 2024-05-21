While some people look forward to their occasional chin wag with their hairdresser, it’s clear that others prefer to enjoy a moment of peace and quiet while they get pampered.

To further discuss the debate, we decided to ask our readers if they think it’s rude not to talk to a hairdresser when they’re getting their hair done.

Let’s take a look at the results.

Is it rude to avoid speaking to your hairdresser while at an appointment?

We asked our readers the all-important question and our poll received 135 votes.

13% of those voted for ‘Yes, it’s rude’ while 87% said ‘No, it should be your choice’.

The results (correct on Friday, May 17) of the GMB poll were shown on the show with similar findings to our poll - 77% of voters said ‘no’ while 23% opted for ‘yes’.

Those replying to GMB’s poll which was posted to its X account, shared their thoughts.

Some said they'd appreciate a silent appointment with one saying: "I always find it fascinating how people don’t pick up on body language - if I’m scrolling through my phone or reading a magazine, I want some peace & quiet! No, I’m not going anywhere nice on my holidays, but you know who is? This celebrity on page 52 & I want to read about it".

Another said: "As a mum of 2, getting my hair cut is a rarity & I yearn for the quiet so would love a silent service."

One said they are on the fence: "Personally I wouldnt be bothered either way, I go to the hairdressers numerous times without the year, I stick to the same place as im happy with it, I always talk but if there was times when we didnt I wouldnt mind as long as I got what I payed for and was happy with the service".