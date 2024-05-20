It’s almost time to see a new group of contestants take on The Great British Sewing Bee.
The new series starts this week with contestants from across the UK taking part.
Whether you’re into sewing or not, you might be wondering who will be involved this year and how you can watch the show.
The amateur sewers will need to prove their abilities to judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.
Who will take part in The Great British Sewing Bee?
Those taking part this year are:
- Ailsa - Grew up in the Scottish Highlands but now lives in Glasgow.
- Alex – A copywriter/editor who lives in Derbyshire.
- Comfort - Started sewing after giving birth to her first child as she felt she was lacking creatively.
- Don – Learned to sew more than 70 years ago.
- Georgie – A club and festival DJ who also likes to knit.
- Janet – Born and raised in Yorkshire where she is enjoying her retirement.
- Lauren – A finance administrator in Manchester.
- Luke – A diversity, equality and inclusion director with a drag persona (Selma Skreams).
- Marcus – A teaching assistant and arts award coordinator in London.
- Neil – A woodwork instructor in Leicester.
- Pascha – A psychology and innovation student.
- Suzy – Lives in Liverpool and recently returned to hospitality.
Who hosts The Great British Sewing Bee?
Actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe will host the BBC competition show which is judged by Patrick Grant and Esme Young.
How to watch the new series of The Great British Sewing Bee
The Great British Sewing Bee’s new series starts on Tuesday, May 21.
Viewers can tune into BBC One at 9pm to catch the first episode.
