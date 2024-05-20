Monday, May 27, is a bank holiday, meaning payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) won’t be made on this day.

If you are due to receive a DWP benefit payment on that day, you may find you receive it early.

If your payment is due on May 27 you will instead receive it on May 24.

If your payment is due on a different day, it will arrive in your account as normal and the amount you are due to be paid will remain the same.

While being paid earlier sounds like a positive, the money will also have to last you longer, as payment dates will return to normal following the bank holiday.

DWP early benefit payments

These are the benefits that may be affected by the bank holiday weekend:

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Child benefit

Disability living allowance

Employment and support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance

Pension credit

Personal independence payment (PIP)

State pension

Tax credits

Universal credit

DWP Universal Credit free driving lessons

People who receive Universal Credit, Disability Living Allowance (DLA), or Personal Independence Payments (PIP) could be eligible to claim up to 40 hours of free driving lessons.

The programme is being offered to people receiving higher or enhanced rates of benefits.

It is provided by disability charity Motability, and includes up to 40 hours of lessons with an instructor.

However, people learning through the scheme will still have to pay for their theory and practical driving tests themselves.

The guidance on the charity’s website states: "All grant applications are means-tested to ensure Motability supports those most in need of a charitable grant and help as many beneficiaries as possible with the charitable funds available.”

You could be eligible for the scheme if you are in receipt of one of the following disability allowances:

Enhanced rate of the mobility component of PIP

Enhanced rate mobility component of the adult disability payment

Higher rate mobility component of disability living allowance

Higher rate mobility component of child disability payment

War pensioners’ mobility supplement

Armed forces independence payment

You could also be eligible if you receive one of the following means-tested benefits:

Universal credit

Income support

Employment and support allowance (income-related)

Job seekers’ allowance (income-based)

Housing benefit

Council tax benefit

Pension guarantee credit

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

The grant is open to any eligible claimant who has a provisional licence and wants to learn to drive, or anyone who already has a licence but requires lessons to familiarise themselves with newly adapted cars.