People who receive Universal Credit, Disability Living Allowance (DLA), or Personal Independence Payments (PIP) could be eligible to claim up to 40 hours of free driving lessons.
The Driving Lessons Gran Programme supports a number of people in receipt of Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits.
The programme is being offered to people receiving higher or enhanced rates of benefits.
It is provided by disability charity Motability, and includes up to 40 hours of lessons with an instructor.
However, people learning through the scheme will still have to pay for their theory and practical driving tests themselves.
The guidance on the charity’s website states: "All grant applications are means-tested to ensure Motability supports those most in need of a charitable grant and help as many beneficiaries as possible with the charitable funds available.”
You could be eligible for the scheme if you are in receipt of one of the following disability allowances:
- Enhanced rate of the mobility component of PIP
- Enhanced rate mobility component of the adult disability payment
- Higher rate mobility component of disability living allowance
- Higher rate mobility component of child disability payment
- War pensioners’ mobility supplement
- Armed forces independence payment
You could also be eligible if you receive one of the following means-tested benefits:
- Universal credit
- Income support
- Employment and support allowance (income-related)
- Job seekers’ allowance (income-based)
- Housing benefit
- Council tax benefit
- Pension guarantee credit
- Working tax credit
- Child tax credit
The grant is open to any eligible claimant who has a provisional licence and wants to learn to drive, or anyone who already has a licence but requires lessons to familiarise themselves with newly adapted cars.
A case manager will be allocated to all applicants to ensure they are eligible for the scheme, and this could take up to 10 weeks during busy periods of the year.
On average, a driving requires between 40 and 50 hours of lessons before they are ready to take their driving test.
