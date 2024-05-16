Fans can expect to see a friends-to-lovers romance between Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters, according to a trailer that gave a sneak peek.

The new series of the hit Netflix show will see Irish actress Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, initially give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton, played by Newton, after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

Colin offers to assist her as she seeks a husband who can provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous letter writer who shares secrets of “the ton”.

A refreshing exchange can make all the difference during a 'dull' engagement, can it not? pic.twitter.com/SxXnAah740 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 16, 2024

The haut ton, also known as the ton, was the fashionable elite of English high society in the Georgian period from 1714 to 1837.

With fans more than likely fond of some characters, they might be wondering why one isn’t returning for series three.

Is Phoebe Dyvenor in series 3 of Bridgerton?





Phoebe Dyvenor who played Daphne Bridgerton in the series is not making a return for series three.

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Phoebe’s character Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Speaking to Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival, Dyvenor was asked if there were “any exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne in Bridgerton season 3” to which she replied: “Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Top 10 best British TV series

The Radio Times explains: “There's a simple reason as to why Dynevor's Daphne won't be returning: she's had her fill of festivities and must now respectfully decline any invitations from the ton.”

Recommended reading:

When she spoke to Variety, Dyvenor said Daphne’s time on the show had come to an end, saying: “Well I did my two seasons”.

She added: “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

How to watch series three of Bridgerton

Bridgerton’s third series will be released in two parts.

The first part will be available to watch on Netflix from 8am (BST) on Thursday, May 16 and part two will launch on Thursday, June 13.