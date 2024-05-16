While it is known for having classical covers of modern pop songs, the show is certainly set in the past.

Bridgerton follows a fictional family as they navigate the competitive social world of Regency-era London in the early 1800s.

The Regency era took place between 1795 and 1837. However, the official regency of King George III happened between the years of 1811 and 1820.

The first four episodes of the new Bridgerton series will become available on Netflix at 8am (BST) on Thursday, May 16.

Here is the full cast list for Bridgerton series three on Netflix:

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kathani "Kate" (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Dear reader, this author must inquire…what is the primary force that guides us on our paths? Is it our minds, or our hearts? Perhaps we should discover the answer together.... Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 arrives May 16, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/9xadNLOKAc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 11, 2024

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington

James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich

Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich

Elias Amos as John Mondrich

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth

Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch

David Mumeni as Lord Samadani

Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold

The first four episodes of Bridgerton series three are now available on Netflix.