The hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton is back on our screens but many fans will be wondering when the show is actually set.
While it is known for having classical covers of modern pop songs, the show is certainly set in the past.
If you've always wondered when the programme takes place, here is everything you need to know.
When is Bridgerton set as it returns for series three?
Bridgerton follows a fictional family as they navigate the competitive social world of Regency-era London in the early 1800s.
The Regency era took place between 1795 and 1837. However, the official regency of King George III happened between the years of 1811 and 1820.
When will series three of Bridgerton start?
The first four episodes of the new Bridgerton series will become available on Netflix at 8am (BST) on Thursday, May 16.
See the full cast list for series three of Bridgerton
Here is the full cast list for Bridgerton series three on Netflix:
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Sam Phillips as Lord Debling
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kathani "Kate" (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
Dear reader, this author must inquire…what is the primary force that guides us on our paths? Is it our minds, or our hearts? Perhaps we should discover the answer together.... Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 arrives May 16, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/9xadNLOKAc— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 11, 2024
- Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
- Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington
- James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich
- Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich
- Elias Amos as John Mondrich
- Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
- James Phoon as Harry Dankworth
- Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch
- David Mumeni as Lord Samadani
- Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold
The first four episodes of Bridgerton series three are now available on Netflix.
