Ruby Stokes, who has starred in other programmes like Lockwood & Co. and The Burning Girls, stepped down from her role because of a scheduling conflict.

It was soon announced that Hannah Dodd would take on the role of the sixth Bridgerton sibling.

Who is Hannah Dodd as she takes on the role of Francesca Bridgerton?





Hannah Dodd is a 28-year-old actor and model from Colchester, England who has appeared in a number of shows like Hulu's Find Me In Paris and Netflix's Enola Holmes 2.

During her modelling career, she modelled for Primark, Topshop, Boden and Monsoon Accessorize.

In the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, she played Sandra, the illusionary adult form of Sprite.

The following year, she appeared as a young version of Sienna Miller's character in the Netflix miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal.

When will series three of Bridgerton start?





The first four episodes of the new Bridgerton series will become available on Netflix at 8am (BST) on Thursday, May 16.

See the full cast list for series three of Bridgerton

Here is the full cast list for Bridgerton series three on Netflix:

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kathani "Kate" (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Dear reader, this author must inquire…what is the primary force that guides us on our paths? Is it our minds, or our hearts? Perhaps we should discover the answer together.... Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 arrives May 16, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/9xadNLOKAc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 11, 2024

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington

James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich

Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich

Elias Amos as John Mondrich

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth

Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch

David Mumeni as Lord Samadani

Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold

The first four episodes of Bridgerton series three are now available on Netflix.