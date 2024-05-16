Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton on series three of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton.
Ruby Stokes, who has starred in other programmes like Lockwood & Co. and The Burning Girls, stepped down from her role because of a scheduling conflict.
It was soon announced that Hannah Dodd would take on the role of the sixth Bridgerton sibling.
Who is Hannah Dodd as she takes on the role of Francesca Bridgerton?
Hannah Dodd is a 28-year-old actor and model from Colchester, England who has appeared in a number of shows like Hulu's Find Me In Paris and Netflix's Enola Holmes 2.
During her modelling career, she modelled for Primark, Topshop, Boden and Monsoon Accessorize.
In the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, she played Sandra, the illusionary adult form of Sprite.
The following year, she appeared as a young version of Sienna Miller's character in the Netflix miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal.
When will series three of Bridgerton start?
The first four episodes of the new Bridgerton series will become available on Netflix at 8am (BST) on Thursday, May 16.
See the full cast list for series three of Bridgerton
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Sam Phillips as Lord Debling
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kathani "Kate" (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
- Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington
- James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich
- Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich
- Elias Amos as John Mondrich
- Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
- James Phoon as Harry Dankworth
- Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch
- David Mumeni as Lord Samadani
- Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold
The first four episodes of Bridgerton series three are now available on Netflix.
