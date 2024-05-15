The third series will focus on the fourth book in the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn called 'Romancing Mr Bridgerton'.

A developing romance between Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) will be the focus of the upcoming series.

It will also have a distinction from its prior two series in that it will be released in two parts.

Speaking with the Radio Times about the gradual change in friendship between Penelope and Colin Nicola Coughlan said: "I think the fun thing as well about their transformation is they both have this aesthetic transformation at the beginning but then you realise they’re still the same Colin and Pen underneath and the actual work needs to happen gradually.

"They grow themselves individually but also together, which is really, really beautiful.”

Netflix Bridgerton Series 3 full cast list

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kathani "Kate" (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

This author has been rendered speechless by the indefinable elegance of tonight's premiere. I am sure you all agree? pic.twitter.com/ZN79sP1sx3 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2024

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington

James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich

Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich

Elias Amos as John Mondrich

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth

Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch

David Mumeni as Lord Samadani

Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold

When will Bridgerton Series 3 release in the UK?





The first four episodes of Bridgerton will become available on Netflix at 8am in the UK on Thursday, May 16.

It is expected that the remaining four episodes will drop at the same time on Thursday, June 13.

