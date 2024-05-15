Bridgerton is set to return for a third series on Netflix very soon, with a whole host of familiar names returning alongside some new ones.
The third series will focus on the fourth book in the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn called 'Romancing Mr Bridgerton'.
A developing romance between Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) will be the focus of the upcoming series.
It will also have a distinction from its prior two series in that it will be released in two parts.
Speaking with the Radio Times about the gradual change in friendship between Penelope and Colin Nicola Coughlan said: "I think the fun thing as well about their transformation is they both have this aesthetic transformation at the beginning but then you realise they’re still the same Colin and Pen underneath and the actual work needs to happen gradually.
"They grow themselves individually but also together, which is really, really beautiful.”
Netflix Bridgerton Series 3 full cast list
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Sam Phillips as Lord Debling
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kathani "Kate" (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
This author has been rendered speechless by the indefinable elegance of tonight's premiere. I am sure you all agree? pic.twitter.com/ZN79sP1sx3— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2024
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
- Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington
- James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich
- Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich
- Elias Amos as John Mondrich
- Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
- James Phoon as Harry Dankworth
- Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch
- David Mumeni as Lord Samadani
- Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold
When will Bridgerton Series 3 release in the UK?
The first four episodes of Bridgerton will become available on Netflix at 8am in the UK on Thursday, May 16.
It is expected that the remaining four episodes will drop at the same time on Thursday, June 13.
Bridgerton Series 3 Part One will release on Netflix on May 16 whilst Part Two will be available on June 13
