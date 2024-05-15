The third series will focus on the fourth book in the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn called 'Romancing Mr Bridgerton'.

A developing romance between Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) will be the focus of the upcoming series.

Distinct from the first two series of the show, series 3 will be split into two parts.

What time will Bridgerton series 3 be released on Netflix?





The first four episodes of Bridgerton will become available on Netflix at 8am in the UK on Thursday, May 16.

It is expected that the remaining four episodes will drop at the same time on Thursday, June 13.

What is the synopsis of Bridgerton series 3?





In the aftermath of the second series Penelope is left heartbroken after overhearing Colin say to a group of bachelors that he would never court her, after harbouring a crush on him for ages.

Determined to bounce back she attempts to find a husband who will allow her the freedom to continue her double life as the anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

The synopsis on Tudum reads: "Lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.

"But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Alongside that, Penelope will also be dealing with another potential suitor in Lord Debling (played by Sam Phillips).

