The warmer weather is signalling that summer is just around the corner and nothing could quench that wait better than a nice cold beer.

With the cost of living crisis, however, our time spent in the pub is becoming increasingly limited to avoid spending a fortune.

This is where BrewDog's unique initiative can help. To promote their new beer 'Wingman', they have quite the game of hide and seek for you.

Heard you needed a Wingman @petercrouch? Got your back. pic.twitter.com/Xq55AqnOIg — BrewDog (@BrewDog) May 14, 2024

From Plymouth to Edinburgh, and another 19 bars in between, Wingmen figurines – resembling that of the iconic beer mascot – have been parachuted into BrewDog bars with QR codes on their backs.

Each uncovered figure is redeemable against a free pint by simply scanning the code on the back of the mascot. Once scanned, lucky punters will be taken to a landing page to claim a free pint of the session IPA.

Participating bars:

Waterloo

DogTap Ellon

Birmingham

Cardiff

Glasgow Kelvingrove

Manchester Doghouse

Aberdeen Castlegate

Leeds North Street

Liverpool

Sheffield

Bath

Bournemouth

Bristol Harbourside

Canary Wharf

Edinburgh Lothian Road

Plymouth

Reading

Tower Hill

Camden

Shoreditch

Soho

One lucky punter is also set to win a year’s supply of beer for both themselves and their ultimate wingman, as all claimants of the free pint are automatically entered into a grand prize draw, with the winner informed via email within 30 days of the end of the Redemption Period.

The scavenger hunt begins on Sunday 19th May in all participating bars and will continue until all Wingmen figurines have been redeemed.

A spokesperson for BrewDog, Lauren Carrol, said: “We’re excited to give fans a free a taster of our iconic Wingman beer, but thought we’d give it a twist and tie it into a UK favourite with a game of hide and seek.

“Beer is always much nicer when shared with your best mate, and that’s why we’re giving one lucky drinker – and their even luckier best mate – beer for a year each!”