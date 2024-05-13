Bear Hunt will be released next year and it will see celebrities be dropped into the Central American jungle and become prey to survival expert Grylls.

Grylls, 49, will put the famous faces through their paces and competitors who fail to impress him will face the Bear Hunt – a game of cat and mouse in which they will be eliminated if they are captured.

The camp has been created specially for the show and while the celebrities will be in the jungle together, they won’t be alone.

Celebrities are being warned about the venomous snakes, bats that could spread rabies, spiders and more that will remain in their habitats in the Costa Rican jungle during the show, The Sun reports.

A source told the newspaper: “The Bear Hunt is not for the faint hearted and all the celebrities who have signed up know they’re going to be heading into the wild where it’s teeming with animal nasties.

“As well as snakes like the venomous hog-nosed pit viper and spiders like the black widow and brown recluse, the jungle is also teeming with bats which can spread rabies.

“Naturally every precaution possible has been put in place by Netflix to ensure the safety of everyone working on the show, from the crew to the celebrities, but it’s a show which isn’t for the faint hearted.”

A medical team will be on hand 24/7 for the celebrities to make use of if needed.

The newspaper added that Willoughby and Grylls have already arrived in Costa Rica and are staying in a luxury hotel.

The celebrities are also thought to be there as the show begins filming.

Which celebrities are taking part in Bear Hunt?





Those taking part include Spice Girl Mel B, interior designer and presenter Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen and model Lottie Moss.

Also preparing to go into the jungle are Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas, supermodel Leomie Anderson plus ex rugby player Danny Cipriani, the newspaper reports.