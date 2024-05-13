The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) who manage benefit payments to eligible claimants do not make payments on bank holidays.

The next bank holiday will take place on May 27, with anyone due a payment on that date instead receiving it on Friday, May 24.

While you may be paid earlier in some cases, the money will also have to last you longer, as payment dates will return to normal after the bank holiday weekend.

If you’re payment is due on a different day, it will arrive in your account as normal and the amount you are due to be paid will remain the same.

These are the benefits that may be affected by the bank holiday weekend:

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Child benefit

Disability living allowance

Employment and support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance

Pension credit

Personal independence payment (PIP)

State pension

Tax credits

Universal credit

Experts at Spencer Churchill Claims Advice said: "The payment date changes for benefits such as Universal Credit and PIP around bank holidays are essential for ensuring that beneficiaries can access their funds when needed.

“However, recipients should plan carefully as these adjustments could extend until the next payment cycle.

“While the early payment system implemented by the DWP during bank holidays is beneficial, it requires beneficiaries to manage their finances more carefully.

“Especially since payments like Universal Credit are designed to cover regular living costs, the longer interval until the next payment can be challenging for some.

"The changes are not just a logistical necessity; they reflect the commitment to ensuring that individuals relying on government support are not left without funds during public holidays.

“This proactive approach is crucial for supporting the financial well-being of the most vulnerable populations during holiday closures."

The Spencer Churchill Claims Advice experts added: "Four more bank holidays are taking place in the UK this year: Monday, May 27—spring bank holiday, Monday, August 26—summer bank holiday, Wednesday, December 25—Christmas Day, and Thursday, December 26—Boxing Day.

"On these days, benefits will be issued on the previous working day, allowing you to access your money sooner than expected.

“This adjustment only affects payments scheduled for a bank holiday. If your payment is set for any other day, it remains unchanged, and you'll receive your benefits as usual.

“For instance, if your benefits are due on May 27, they will instead be paid on Friday, May 24. Similarly, payments due on August 26 will be made on Friday, August 23."