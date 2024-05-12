However, many are protective of their driveway and become enraged when someone decides to use it to turn their car around without permission.

If you're a homeowner and are fed up with people using your driveway without permission, here is what the law has to say about the matter.

Can someone turn around in my driveway without permission?





According to Dropped Kerb Nottingham, it is generally illegal for someone to turn around in someone else's driveway without their permission.

If someone is turning around on your driveway without consent, you can take legal action against them.

When it comes to driveway access rights, it is important to consult local laws and guidelines to ensure that you are not infringing on another person's property.

How do I stop someone from turning around in my driveway?





Before taking action, there are several legal considerations that you should take into account.

You should first take into consideration parking regulations as these vary between local authorities.

Nuisance laws should also be looked at when dealing with trespassers on your property.

If it is determined that the person is causing a nuisance, you may be able to take legal action against them.

Before any action is taken, it would be wise to attempt mediation.

To discourage people from turning around in your drive, consider installing a barrier or sign indicating that the drive is private property.

How do shared driveways work and who owns them?





Checkatrade states that there are two main types of shared driveway in the UK.

The first type is an accessway, located partly in one person's land. Here, both the owner and neighbour enjoy the right of way.

The second is where one neighbour owns the land outside another person's house.

In this instance, it is common for an agreement to be written up, allowing everyone access. This is known as a shared driveway easement.