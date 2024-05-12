The 68th song contest taking place in Malmo, Sweden, saw the 24-year-old take home the prize after singing their opera-dance blend track 'The Code'.

The singer became the first non-binary artist to win Eurovision and topped the jury vote with 591 points.

Speaking after accepting the trophy Nemo said: “I want to say thank you so much – I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world.”

Switzerland's Nemo has won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with their song The Code 🇨🇭https://t.co/iS5xIwIG6U — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2024

Croatia's Baby Lasagna came in second place with their song 'Rim Tim Tagi Dim' which saw them awarded 547 points.

Where did the UK place at Eurovision 2024?





Olly Alexander was the UK's entry for Eurovision 2024 and ended up finishing in 18th position out of 25 countries, with his song 'Dizzy' earning 46 points.

The Years and Years singer received the dreaded "nul points" from the public, but was saved from last place by the jury vote, BBC News reports.

The UK at Eurovision: 68 years of musical highs and lows (2024)

The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Recommended reading:

Several protesters were also detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands’ entry Joost Klein was disqualified by Eurovision organisers following an incident between the singer and a camerawoman.

This move was strongly criticised by the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, who called the penalty “very heavy and disproportionate”.