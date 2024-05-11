The star received a huge applause from those in attendance with viewers at home taking to X, formerly Twitter, to praise the act.

The entry saw the Years and Years singer and several dancers flung about inside an on-stage cube.

Eurovision fans praise Olly Alexander's performance of Dizzy

Olly Alexander did an amazing job representing the UK! #Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/xYKjXEtUWP — Emilia Kettle (Journo) (@EmiliaKettle) May 11, 2024

Eurovision fans were quick to praise Olly Alexander's act with one user taking to X to write: "Best performance of the night so far. Maybe not the best song. But the best live act."

Another said: "Wow I loved UK song #ollyalexander Dizzy."

One user added: "Wow! Amazing #ollyalexander ! Love him! Hope he does well! Great staging!"

Another pleaded with fans on the continent to consider voting for the UK, writing: "I know everyone hates the UK but do consider voting for Olly Alexander. An unbelievable performance. They were living in a box, a cardboard box. Class!"

Netherlands singer disqualified from Eurovision over reported 'incident'





This comes after Joost Klein, the representative from the Netherlands was disqualified from this evening's Eurovision competition.

In a statement, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: "Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final.

"While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member."

The Dutch singer had been among the favourites to win this year's contest with his song, Europapa.

News of his suspension emerged on Friday afternoon, during the first dress rehearsal for Saturday's televised grand final, according to reports from BBC News.

On Saturday, Swedish police confirmed that a man had been reported for making "unlawful threats" at Malmö Arena, after Thursday's semi-final.

Early reports suggested there had been antagonism between Klein and Israel's contestant, as feelings ran high over the Israel-Gaza war.