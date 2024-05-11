However, many may not know much about him and his extensive track record in the world of music and TV.

If you're wanting to know more about the Years and Years singer, here is everything you need to know ahead of the final.

Who is Olly Alexander as he represents the UK at Eurovision 2024?





Born in the year 1990 in North Yorkshire, Olly Alexander is a well-known singer, actor and LGBT activist.

The 33-year-old rose to fame as the lead singer of the popular band Years and Years, achieving two number-one albums in the UK Albums Charts.

The band is well-known for hit songs like King and Shine but has since disbanded.

Olly also received critical acclaim for his performance as Ritchie Tozer in the Channel 4 drama Its A Sin.

For this, he was nominated for a British Academy Award for Best Actor.

When is the UK performing in the Eurovision final?





This year, Olly Alexander will be performing Dizzy at Eurovision.

We already knew Olly would be performing in the first half, following a draw earlier this week, but it’s now been confirmed he will be 13th on stage.

Recommended Reading:

When is the UK performing in Eurovision final 2024? See official running order

How many times has the UK scored no points at Eurovision?

Olly Alexander urged to pull out of Eurovision just hours before final

See the full running order for the 2024 Eurovision final

Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue Latvia: Dons – Hollow Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy Norway: Gåte - Ulveham Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA Finland: Windows95man - No Rules! Portugal: iolanda – Grito Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar Switzerland: Nemo - The Code Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter France: Slimane - Mon Amour Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave

Coverage for Eurovision will begin at 8pm on BBC One and last until 11:55pm.