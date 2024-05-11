With the final in Malmo, Sweden taking place tonight, many across the UK will be wondering when it's on.

With that said, here is when you can watch the Eurovision Song Contest final as it broadcasts live on BBC One.

When does the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final start tonight?





The Eurovision Song Contest final will start tonight (Saturday, May 11) at around 8pm (BST) after a double billing of Doctor Who.

It will air on BBC One with coverage of the event running until 11:55pm.

When is the UK performing in the Eurovision final?





This year, UK entry Olly Alexander will be performing Dizzy.

We already knew Olly would be performing in the first half, following a draw earlier this week, but it’s now been confirmed he will be 13th on stage (at the end of the first half).

Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue Latvia: Dons – Hollow Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy Norway: Gåte - Ulveham Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA Finland: Windows95man - No Rules! Portugal: iolanda – Grito Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar Switzerland: Nemo - The Code Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter France: Slimane - Mon Amour Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave

