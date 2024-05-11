It is that time of year again when countries all across Europe (including Australia!) come together to celebrate music and unity.
With the final in Malmo, Sweden taking place tonight, many across the UK will be wondering when it's on.
With that said, here is when you can watch the Eurovision Song Contest final as it broadcasts live on BBC One.
When does the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final start tonight?
The Eurovision Song Contest final will start tonight (Saturday, May 11) at around 8pm (BST) after a double billing of Doctor Who.
It will air on BBC One with coverage of the event running until 11:55pm.
When is the UK performing in the Eurovision final?
This year, UK entry Olly Alexander will be performing Dizzy.
We already knew Olly would be performing in the first half, following a draw earlier this week, but it’s now been confirmed he will be 13th on stage (at the end of the first half).
See the full running order for the 2024 Eurovision final
- Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable
- Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria
- Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run
- Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter
- Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa
- Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane
- Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk
- Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA
- Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
- Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue
- Latvia: Dons – Hollow
- Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI
- United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy
- Norway: Gåte - Ulveham
- Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia
- Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA
- Finland: Windows95man - No Rules!
- Portugal: iolanda – Grito
- Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako
- Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar
- Switzerland: Nemo - The Code
- Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika
- Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim
- Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter
- France: Slimane - Mon Amour
- Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave
