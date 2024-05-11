It is that time of year again when countries all across Europe (including Australia!) come together to celebrate music and unity.

With the final in Malmo, Sweden taking place tonight, many across the UK will be wondering when it's on.

With that said, here is when you can watch the Eurovision Song Contest final as it broadcasts live on BBC One.

When does the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final start tonight?

The Eurovision Song Contest final will start tonight (Saturday, May 11) at around 8pm (BST) after a double billing of Doctor Who.

It will air on BBC One with coverage of the event running until 11:55pm.

When is the UK performing in the Eurovision final?

This year, UK entry Olly Alexander will be performing Dizzy.

We already knew Olly would be performing in the first half, following a draw earlier this week, but it’s now been confirmed he will be 13th on stage (at the end of the first half).

  1. Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable
  2. Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria
  3. Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run
  4. Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter
  5. Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa
  6. Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane
  7. Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk
  8. Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA
  9. Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
  10. Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue
  11. Latvia: Dons – Hollow
  12. Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI
  13. United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy
  14. Norway: Gåte - Ulveham
  15. Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia
  16. Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA
  17. Finland: Windows95man - No Rules!
  18. Portugal: iolanda – Grito
  19. Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako
  20. Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar
  21. Switzerland: Nemo - The Code
  22. Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika
  23. Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  24. Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter
  25. France: Slimane - Mon Amour
  26. Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave

