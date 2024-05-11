The Netherlands' contestant for Eurovision 2024, Joost Klein, has been disqualified from the final this evening (Saturday, May 12) organisers have confirmed.
In a statement, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: "Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final.
"While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.
"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member."
The UK at Eurovision: 68 years of musical highs and lows (2024)
The Dutch singer had been among the favourites to win this year's contest with his song, Europapa.
News of his suspension emerged on Friday afternoon, during the first dress rehearsal for Saturday's televised grand final, BBC News reports.
On Saturday, Swedish police confirmed that a man had been reported for making "unlawful threats" at Malmö Arena, after Thursday's semi-final.
Early reports suggested there had been antagonism between Klein and Israel's contestant, as feelings run high over the Israel-Gaza war, BBC News added.
In their statement, the EBU added: "We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest.
"In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules."
When is the Eurovision final 2024?
The 68th song contest will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm until 11.55pm on Saturday (May 11), with commentary as normal from the one and only Graham Norton.
The UK's contestant, Olly Alexander, automatically qualified as the UK is one of the Big Five.
