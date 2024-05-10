The physical and mental benefits have made it a popular activity among outdoor enthusiasts who seek a unique and refreshing way to engage with nature.

Lee Heard, Charity Director at the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK), has now offered tips on staying safe whilst wild swimming this summer.

The early morning mist has cleared to reveal a stunning morning on the lake for Karen Throsby on her 2nd 10.5 mile Windermere End to End Skins swim of the season, water temp 18 degs



Tracking link https://t.co/60Sn9EBuEK#openwaterswimming #windermere #swimming @AquaSphereUK pic.twitter.com/4VnYvmL6fk — Chillswim (@chillswim) August 16, 2023

The dangers of wild swimming:

Although wild swimming is a fun experience, it is really important to stay safe when swimming in the open water.

If you’re wondering how to stay safe while wild swimming, Lee Heard advises: “If swimmers are aware of the potential risks and dangers then this enables them to do a risk assessment before entering the water.

“We always recommend going swimming with a friend and wearing appropriate clothing such as a wetsuit, a tow float and a brightly coloured swimming hat."

Some of the risks Lee suggests considering include:

The shock of cold water can make swimming difficult and make it more difficult to get out of the water

A lack of safety equipment can make a rescue more difficult

The depth of the water can be unpredictable

Underwater objects and hazards which may not be visible

Obstacles or other people in the water

Strong currents which can rapidly sweep people away

Uneven banks and riverbeds

Water quality, e.g., toxic algal blooms and industrial/agricultural pollution

"It’s vital to also ensure that when you get out you have appropriate clothing to keep you warm after the swim,” Heard added.