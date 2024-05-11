Tonight (May 11) will see 26 countries take to the stage at Malmö Arena in Sweden for Eurovision 2024 following two semi-finals during the week.

On Tuesday (May 7) and Thursday (May 9), 10 acts from each round were voted through by the public to reach the main event on Saturday.

In total, 20 countries will now join the Big Five and reigning contest champs Sweden, hoping to be crowned the winners of Eurovision 2024.

When is the UK performing in Eurovision final 2024?





This year, UK entry Olly Alexander will be performing Dizzy.

Viewers had a glimpse of what to expect when the Years and Years star debuted the song, costumes and staging in full during the first semi-final on Tuesday.

But where is the UK placed in the running order for the grand final? Let’s find out.

In the early hours of Friday morning (May 10) shortly after the second-final had taken place, Eurovision released the official running order for this evening.

We knew Olly would be performing in the first half, following a draw from earlier this week, but it’s now been confirmed he will be 13th on stage (the end of the first half).

Who is in the Eurovision final 2024? Full running order

Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue Latvia: Dons – Hollow Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy Norway: Gåte - Ulveham Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA Finland: Windows95man - No Rules! Portugal: iolanda – Grito Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar Switzerland: Nemo - The Code Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter France: Slimane - Mon Amour Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave

When is the Eurovision final 2024?





The 68th song contest will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm until 11.55pm on Saturday (May 11), with commentary as normal from the one and only Graham Norton.

As always, Olly automatically qualified as the UK is one of the Big Five.