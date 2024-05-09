Petrol prices have risen by 10p per litre already this year, with the RAC saying the average price of a litre of petrol increased by 3p in April alone.

Meanwhile, diesel drivers were warned they were being “seriously overcharged for diesel”, with average prices increasing by 2p per litre in April to 157.8p.

Rising pump prices since the start of the year have added around £5.50 to the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car.

Experts from Swansway Motor Group have outlined 5 money-saving tips for motorists grappling with rising fuel costs.

Top 5 tips to save money on fuel

Check your tyre pressure

Maintaining the correct tyre pressure is essential for vehicle efficiency. Under-inflated tyres can lower mileage and increase fuel usage. It's recommended to check tyre pressure monthly, as proper inflation improves vehicle safety and extends their life.

Keep your windows closed if driving over 40mph

At higher speeds, keeping windows closed reduces aerodynamic drag. While the impact on fuel efficiency can vary depending on vehicle design and driving conditions, reducing drag helps maintain better fuel economy at highway speeds.

Turn off the air conditioning

Air can increase fuel consumption by using significant engine power. When you first get into your vehicle, open the window to lower the temperature of the cabin, then if you are to use the aircon it won’t have to work as hard to cool the car down. Likewise, it’s more efficient to switch to aircon when driving at speeds over 40mph.

Avoid idling

An idling engine burns fuel without moving, which clearly wastes petrol and increases wear and tear on the engine. It's recommended to turn off the engine during prolonged stops to avoid unnecessary fuel consumption.

Remove unnecessary weight from your vehicle

Extra weight in a vehicle causes it to consume more fuel. Reducing the weight can improve the car's miles per gallon.

The experts explained: “It's concerning to see the retailer margins on fuel; unleaded petrol margins have reached 9.5p per litre, and diesel even more dramatically at 18p per litre, which is a significant rise of 6p in April alone.

“These figures markedly exceed the long-term average margin of 8p per litre. Such disparities are leading to increased running costs for consumers and businesses”

"The variability in fuel prices is another pressing issue. Analysis shows that the differences between the cheapest and most expensive fuel ranges from 8p to 36p per litre in supermarket fuel prices at the end of April.

“This not only complicates budgeting for consumers but also highlights the need for more regulated pricing policies to help with such extreme differences”

"Reflecting on the pricing trends, the lowest prices this year were recorded on January 16, with petrol at 139.7p per litre and diesel at 147.6p per litre.

“The significant rise from these lows to current rates underscores the volatility in the fuel market and the direct impact on our customers."